Additional teaching funds allocated to colleges and universities

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Colleges and universities are to receive extra cash for teaching over the next academic year.

The Scottish Funding Council (SFC), which awards cash to the higher and further education sectors, said a £1.9 billion package for the academic year 2021-22 will see universities receive a record sum of more than £1.1 billion.

University funding is up by £61.6 million (5.9%) on this current academic year, with £737 million earmarked for teaching next year – an increase of 7.7% on this year’s total.

Colleges will receive £721.8 million for day to day spending to cover the academic year 2021-22.

New funding puts students and economy first in a £1.9 billion indicative funding announcement made today. The college sector should plan for an increase of more than £70 million while universities are set to receive a record £1,112.4 million. 🎓📈👇https://t.co/CS2aXGJr2Q pic.twitter.com/C03VX7iKyY — Scottish Funding Council (@ScotFundCouncil) March 24, 2021

That is an increase of £70.2 million (10.8%) compared to last year, the SFC said.

As part of that, funding for teaching in colleges will rise by £39.8 million (8%) to stand at £540.1 million.

The SFC said its indicative funding totals for the academic year 2021-22 came on top of an additional £80 million of cash for this current year.

SFC chief executive Karen Watt said: “Colleges and universities have been flexible, responsive and innovative in dealing with the impact of Covid-19.

“The funding we are announcing today will support students to gain qualifications and move on to further studies or into employment, and will protect vital research for the future.

“Investing in this pipeline of talent and research matters for Scotland’s social and economic recovery and future prosperity.”