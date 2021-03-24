Additional teaching funds allocated to colleges and universities

Colleges and universities are to receive extra cash for teaching over the next academic year.
The Scottish Funding Council (SFC), which awards cash to the higher and further education sectors, said a £1.9 billion package for the academic year 2021-22 will see universities receive a record sum of more than £1.1 billion.
University funding is up by £61.6 million (5.9%) on this current academic year, with £737 million earmarked for teaching next year – an increase of 7.7% on this year’s total.
Colleges will receive £721.8 million for day to day spending to cover the academic year 2021-22.
That is an increase of £70.2 million (10.8%) compared to last year, the SFC said.
As part of that, funding for teaching in colleges will rise by £39.8 million (8%) to stand at £540.1 million.
The SFC said its indicative funding totals for the academic year 2021-22 came on top of an additional £80 million of cash for this current year.
SFC chief executive Karen Watt said: “Colleges and universities have been flexible, responsive and innovative in dealing with the impact of Covid-19.
“The funding we are announcing today will support students to gain qualifications and move on to further studies or into employment, and will protect vital research for the future.
“Investing in this pipeline of talent and research matters for Scotland’s social and economic recovery and future prosperity.”
