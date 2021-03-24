Hamilton report was clearer than many expected, says Harvie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Hamilton report into whether Nicola Sturgeon breached the ministerial code was clearer than most people expected, Patrick Harvie has said.

The Scottish Greens co-leader said the focus should now be on changing the Government’s harassment policy rather than searching for a “political scalp”.

During Tuesday’s vote of no confidence in the First Minister, the Greens voted with the SNP against the Conservative motion.

On Wednesday, Mr Harvie and co-leader Lorna Slater handed out leaflets in Edinburgh as part of the party’s election campaign.

Lorna Slater said the party hoped to improve railway links (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Harvie said: “If the Hamilton report had said the First Minister has committed serious breaches of the code of conduct and recommended that her position was untenable, we would have supported that position.

“But the Hamilton report was much clearer than I think most people expected it to be.

“It was absolutely crystal clear there had been no breach of the ministerial code.”

He said the Tories’ motion was “third-rate political theatre”, while the Holyrood committee examining the handling of harassment complaints had “destroyed their own credibility”.

Asked if anyone else in Government should take accountability for the failings identified in the committee’s report, he said attention should now shift to improving the harassment policy.

He said: “The focus should be on what needs to change within that policy, what needs to change to make sure investigations are done right and members of staff within the Scottish Government feel they have the ability to raise complaints.

“The problem is this relentless hunt for a political scalp, turning it into a high-stakes game, undermines those objectives.”

Mr Harvie also said he welcomed the draft independence referendum Bill which was published by the Scottish Government earlier this week.

He said: “I think it’s good that we now have that in writing and we can get on to the debate about what it’s for.

“I think a lot of people, especially folk in the middle last time who could see the case for independence but weren’t convinced yet, they want to know what it’s for, that it’s not just about independence as an end state or something that’s just motivated by flags and nationalism.”

The Greens say hundreds of thousands of jobs can be created through renewables (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Slater said that going into the election, the Greens will offer a “rail for all” policy which would upgrade railways across Scotland to ensure everyone has effective railway transportation.

Investment in renewables could create 200,000 sustainable jobs if supply chains can be kept in Scotland, she said.

Ms Slater said: “The key difference is not to allow foreign companies to come in and take our resources and then offshore all the jobs.

“That is unfortunately what we saw a lot of with the wind industry, but we have a chance with this next generation of renewables to do things differently.”

The Green manifesto will commit to making sure renewables investments benefit Scottish communities, she said.