ScotRail passengers warned of significant delays during pay dispute

Rail passengers are being warned to expect significant days amid a dispute over staff pay.

Conductors are to take part in the RMT union industrial action for six consecutive Sundays, as members argue for a “fair” increase in overtime payments.

ScotRail has said it will cancel a number of key routes and will have a significant impact on people who need to travel.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: “I have no doubt that our ScotRail members will show full support and stand shoulder-to-shoulder during the days of industrial action.

“We have made it clear that we will not allow ScotRail to divide the workforce and are demanding that ScotRail do what is fair and honour an enhanced rate for rest-day working for all grades.”

The strike comes with passenger numbers and revenue down more than 90% compared to before the pandemic.

An emergency measures agreement (EMA) is being worked on with the Scottish Government, which will continue until at least September.

This will mean ScotRail can continue to operate services for key workers and keep its 5,200 staff in work.

Passengers should check with ScotRail for affected services, with action starting on Sunday.

Graham Ralston, ScotRail head of conductors, said: “The strike action will have no impact on ScotRail’s position on overtime pay increases, given the severe financial challenges we face.

“The strike is wrong during a global pandemic and will have a significant impact on those who need to make essential journeys.

“We will do everything we can to minimise the consequences of this action, but key workers will be adversely affected.

“Inevitably, many will have to find alternative and much less convenient ways to get to work to perform their life-saving duties.”