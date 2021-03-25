SNP acts at Westminster to stop dual mandates

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The SNP at Westminster has proposed legislation aimed at stopping politicians being an MP and MSP at the same time.

SNP MP Alyn Smith on Thursday introduced the Scottish Parliament (Disqualification of Members of the House of Commons) Bill to end dual mandates, an overt swipe at Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross who has said he will stay on as an MP if he is elected to the Scottish Parliament in May.

Mr Ross tops his party’s regional list in the Highlands and Islands and is expected to return to Holyrood after leaving to take his seat in Westminster in 2017.

Alyn Smith introduced the legislation in the House of Commons on Thursday (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

The SNP have repeatedly urged Mr Ross to resign his Moray seat to allow a by-election on the same day as the Holyrood poll, saying it would save up to £175,000 in taxpayers’ money, however this figure has been disputed by the Tories.

Mr Smith said: “I had to step down as MEP on my election to the UK Parliament and my colleague Neil Gray stood down as an MP before seeking election in the Scottish Parliament. That is right and proper and fair to our constituents.

“It is clear that Douglas Ross doesn’t have the courage to put himself before voters in a Scottish election, and is keeping his MP job as a back-up. This is wrong.

“It seems that Tory leaders in Scotland have form on dodging democracy, with Baroness Davidson fleeing to the House of Lords and Ross too feart to stand for Holyrood.

“It is time for dual mandates to be consigned to history so representatives can properly serve their constituents – and my Bill will do just that.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Ross’s decision not to stand down from the Commons before seeking election to Holyrood is “not an expression of confidence”.

But opposition politicians have been quick to point out that former SNP leader and first minister Alex Salmond sat in both Holyrood and Westminster while leading the country.

A number of other notable MSPs have also held dual mandates, including Deputy First Minister John Swinney, retiring Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham and former first minister Donald Dewar.

Tory MSP Annie Wells said: “The SNP and Labour are showing themselves up as shameless hypocrites.

“It’s embarrassing to see SNP politicians decry the very thing that John Swinney and numerous other nationalist politicians have already done.

“Their brass neck is extraordinary. They are trying to outlaw dual mandates while one of their candidates runs to be an MP and MSP at the same time.

“Anas Sarwar has made himself look small and foolish by launching an SNP-inspired attack on the very thing that Donald Dewar did, while launching Labour’s campaign in front of the Donald Dewar statue.

“He is putting divisive politics front and centre of his campaign and directing his fire on the Scottish Conservatives instead of the SNP, who are every unionist’s real opponent.”

Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael said dual mandates are wrong (Aaron Chown/PA)

Alistair Carmichael, the chair of the Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign for Holyrood and an MP, said: “Not for the first time it appears that something the SNP were silent about when Alex Salmond did it is now unacceptable to them a few years later.

“They may have a fresh desire to airbrush history but Mr Salmond has the double pension to prove it.

“Double jobbing was wrong when Salmond did it and it is still wrong now. Those paying the price will be the voters. They deserve better than part-time service from their representatives.”