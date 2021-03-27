Scottish Greens’ investment plans could create 100,000 jobs, party claims

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scottish Greens are to set out plans for £7.5 billion of investment, that could create more than 100,000 jobs.

Speaking at the party’s conference, co-leader Lorna Slater will outline proposals for investment in public transport, warm homes and green energy.

And she will argue these could form the basis of an “investment led recovery” from the coronavirus pandemic.

This could allow for new jobs to be created in areas such as engineering, construction, trades, forestry and tourism and more, Greens believe.

Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater campaigning in Edinburgh. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Slater will tell the online conference: “The Scottish Greens have detailed investment plans that will see at least £7.5 billion going to public transport, warm homes, restoring our natural environment, and the sector I work in, renewable energy, creating over 100,000 jobs in the process.”

She will add: “There is broad consensus that we need to see an investment led recovery.

“That a return to austerity would be even more devastating than last time round.

“The real question is what will we invest in?

“The Tories have been clear.

“They want to spend untold amounts of money on expanding their nuclear arsenal, which we in Scotland are forced to host, while at the same time cutting the budget for most public services next year by 8%.

“Delivering yet more grinding and cruel austerity for ordinary people.

“The SNP have also failed to break from the status quo.

“Continuing to plough billions into road building, and pinning their hopes on fossil fuel hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

“Only the Scottish Greens have the solutions to tackle the climate emergency and ensure a green recovery from the pandemic.”