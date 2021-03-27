Sunday, March 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Teenage boy injured in serious assault

by Press Association
March 27, 2021, 10:35 am
The incident happened in Rutherglen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The incident happened in Rutherglen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A boy has been injured after being seriously assaulted in South Lanarkshire.

The incident in Rutherglen happened at around 5.50pm on Friday in Hamilton Road near McCallum Avenue.

The 14-year-old was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for treatment.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Clark of Lanarkshire CID said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this violent incident or has any information to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time with dashcam footage to get in touch as it could assist with our investigation.”

More from the Press and Journal