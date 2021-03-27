Greens want £7.5bn investment plans to create 100,000 jobs for Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Greens have unveiled details of a “bold, practical and comprehensive plan” that they said would push forward Scotland’s recovery from Covid-19, help tackle climate change and create more than 100,000 jobs.

Co-leader Lorna Slater said they wanted to see some £7.5 billion invested in four key areas.

The plans are focused on renewable energy, improving public transport, making homes more energy-efficient and restoring the natural environment.

And Ms Slater told the Scottish Green conference: “It is clear that Scotland urgently needs this ambition.”

She said the coronavirus pandemic had “plunged more people into poverty and revealed an economy propped up by insecure work and poor conditions”, as well as a “social security net full of holes”.

Ms Slater explained: “We need an economic recovery from the pandemic that creates jobs, tackles the climate emergency and builds a fairer Scotland. We need a Green economic recovery.

“At the heart of a Green economic recovery are our plans to create over 100,000 jobs through investing at least £7.5 billion in green infrastructure.”

On public transport, the Greens want to see a 20-year programme of work to upgrade Scotland’s railways, which would “directly create thousands of jobs”.

Ms Slater also pledged her party would “ramp up” efforts to make homes warmer and more energy-efficient, with a “massive investment programme that creates tens of thousands of jobs and means no home is left behind”.

And she stated: “Scotland can lead the renewables revolution in Europe with our investment plans, and we can create many thousands of jobs in this sector across this country in the coming years.”

While she said “some no doubt will ask where the money will come from” Ms Slater insisted this was the “wrong question”.

She argued: “There is a broad consensus we will need to see an investment-led recovery, that a return to austerity would be even more devastating than the last time around. So the real question is what will we invest in.”