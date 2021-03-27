Scotland records six new Covid-19 deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland has recorded six deaths from coronavirus and 563 positive tests in the past 24 hours, according to Scottish Government data.

The latest official figures bring the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,578.

The daily test positivity rate remains at 2.4%.

There are 283 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down from 310 in 24 hours, and 26 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of six.

A total of 2,358,807 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 294,714 have received their second dose.