Scottish Greens: Play-based learning can reduce attainment gap

Scottish Greens claim their plans to introduce a play-based kindergarten stage for the early years can help reduce the attainment gap.

The party points to studies that show children younger than seven respond and develop better with play-based learning, while formal assessments in literacy and numeracy in the early years can put some children off learning.

It would follow a model similar to that of Finland, which has education and child wellbeing outcomes higher than Scotland.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “The poverty-related attainment gap in Scotland has persisted, and the clearest way to tackle this is by tackling poverty itself.

“That’s why the Scottish Greens have worked to deliver pandemic relief payments and ensured all primary pupils will get free school meals.

“The Scottish Greens believe Scotland should ditch the British model of starting school at four or five and instead look to our Scandinavian cousins.

“Finland is renowned for its education system, and it is recognised that kindergarten leads to better outcomes later in a child’s school career.

“The Scottish Greens would introduce this system in Scotland as part of our plans for a green recovery from the pandemic.”