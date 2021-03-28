SNP pledges to provide free computer device to every pupil

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Every school child in Scotland will be given a brand new computer device under SNP plans.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney is to set out the policy at the party’s campaign conference ahead of the Holyrood elections in May.

It would see every school pupil in Scotland provided with an age-appropriate laptop, Chromebook or tablet for use in school and at home – with each coming with a free internet connection.

My Swinney said: “We put tens of thousands of new laptops and Chromebooks in the hands of children learning at home during lockdown. But I want to do more.

“Covid-19 has reinforced the need to break down the barriers to learning. A child cannot do their homework on mum or dad’s phone.

“They cannot study online if they can’t connect to the internet. These tools are no longer luxuries.

“They are the basic building blocks of a good education.

“It is time now to recognise that. And, because education is about levelling up, it must be done for everyone. Rich and poor alike.”

The £350 million programme will also provide technical support and training for teachers so they can better help children as they learn on the new devices.

Councils will be funded to improve schools’ electronic infrastructure, such as networking within schools and internet bandwidth.