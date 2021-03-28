Police hunt for two men after teenage girl raped in Paisley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are searching for two men after a teenage girl was raped in Renfrewshire.

The serious sexual assault happened between 7pm and 9.30pm on Saturday March 20 in a wooded area behind Dykebar Hospital, off Grahamston Road, in Paisley.

The 16-year-old victim was found by a passing motorist on nearby Hurlet Road.

Both male suspects are described as white, Scottish, aged early 20s and were wearing dark clothing.

One man was about 5ft 9ins and the other was around 6ft.

Detective Inspector Colin MacRitchie, Paisley CID, said: “Officers revisited the scene last night from 7pm, precisely one week on from the attack.

“We are keen to jog people’s memories and have been speaking to locals to seek any new information. It’s important that we identify the people responsible for this as soon as possible.

“The ordeal was terrifying for the victim and we continue to provide her with the necessary support she requires.”