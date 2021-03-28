Scotland records no new coronavirus deaths over 24 hours

Scotland has recorded no new deaths from coronavirus and 422 positive tests in the past 24 hours, figures show.
It means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,584.
The daily test positivity rate was at 2.6%, up from 2.4%.
There are 264 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down from 283 in 24 hours, and 22 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of four.
A total of 2,385,709 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 312,320 have received a second dose.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Please continue to abide by all the public health rules and advice. Stay safe and keep those you love safe too.”
