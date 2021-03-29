Tributes to 16-year-old crash victim

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tributes have been paid to a “much loved” teenager who was killed in a car crash.

Craig Melville, 16, died and three other people, including a 15-year-old girl, were taken to hospital after the collision on the B9176 in Fyrish, near Alness in the Highlands, on Saturday.

Police said a blue Audi RS4 was travelling west on the B817 and turned right on to the B9176, when it appears to have lost control and hit a wall at the junction of Fyrish Substation.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the teenage girl was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

She and a 39-year-old man remain in hospital while a 22-year-old woman who was also taken to hospital has since been discharged.

In a statement released through police, Craig’s family said: “Craig was a loving son, grandson, boyfriend, nephew, cousin and friend, much loved and is dearly missed.

“The family now wish their privacy respected at this difficult time.”

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which happened at around 9.35pm on Saturday.

Sergeant David Miller said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Craig’s family and friends at this time and our investigation into the circumstances around the crash are continuing.

“We continue to appeal to any other road users who were in the area around the time of the incident to please come forward.

“In particular, we would ask any motorists with dashcams to check their footage, as they could have captured an image which could assist us. Any small piece of information could prove vital to our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4030 of March 27 2021.