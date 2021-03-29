Scotland’s national museums set post-lockdown opening date

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Viking treasure and ancient Egyptian artefacts are among the exhibits set to reopen as Scotland’s national museums announced they are welcoming back visitors after the coronavirus lockdown.

The National Museum of Scotland, the National Museum of Flight and the National Museum of Rural Life will reopen from April 26, while the National War Museum at Edinburgh Castle, will welcome history lovers from May 1.

Pre-booked timed slots, face coverings and one-way routes will be among the Covid-19 measures in place and museum shops and cafes will take cashless payments only.

Summer exhibitions at the National Museum of Scotland include the Galloway Hoard: Viking-age Treasure, from May 29 to September 12.

It features rare Viking-age objects buried around the beginning of the 10th century.

Other exhibits include the Discovering Ancient Egypt display at the John Gray Centre, Haddington, extended until July 24, and the The Typewriter Revolution running from July 24 to April 17, 2022.

Chris Breward, director of National Museums Scotland, said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors back once again to all our museums. I know that our many visitors, just like me, will have missed visiting our museums and enjoying the wonderful collections on display.

“We are re-opening once more with our full range of safety measures in place to ensure everyone can have a safe and enjoyable visit.

“And, from the end of May, visitors to the National Museum of Scotland will also have the opportunity to visit our Galloway Hoard: Viking-age Treasure exhibition, and wonder at this unparalleled collection of precious metal and jewelled objects.”