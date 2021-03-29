No coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland for third day running

Something went wrong - please try again later.

No deaths of recent coronavirus patients have been recorded in Scotland for the third consecutive day.

The death toll under the Scottish Government’s daily data measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,584.

Previously, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has frequently stressed the number of deaths registered over the weekend can be artificially low as register offices are generally closed then.

The latest data published by the Scottish Government indicates there were 352 positive tests in the past 24 hours.

The daily test positivity rate is 3.2%, up from 2.6% on Sunday.

A total of 217,479 people in Scotland have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 259 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down five in 24 hours, and, of these, 22 patients are in intensive care, no change on the previous day.

A total of 2,409,826 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 326,263 have received their second dose.