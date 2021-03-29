Parents asked to warn children about dangers of trespassing on tracks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Children spotted playing on railway tracks have prompted a warning ahead of the Easter holidays.

Parents are being asked to tell their children about the dangers of trespassing on railway lines.

British Transport Police (BTP) and Network Rail said there had been several recent incidents of children playing on the railway line.

The youngsters were spotted putting themselves in danger in Port Elphinstone, Inverurie and Boat of Kintore in North Aberdeenshire.

A new campaign, You v Train, is warning children of 125mph trains, overhead lines carrying 25,000 volts and the hidden third rail which can pull trespassers in and “not let go until the emergency services are able to switch the power off”.

Electricity on the tracks is always switched on and nine out of 10 people die when they are struck by it, the campaign says.

BTP Inspector Bryan O’Neill said: “The railway is full of hidden dangers. Too many times we have seen the tragic consequences of young people ignoring the warnings about trespassing on the railway and taking risks that have resulted in terrible injuries or death, so it’s vital that parents play their part and ensure they know where their children are and what they are up to.

“Passengers continue to be our eyes and ears and they can help us by reporting crimes and concerns by texting 61016.”

Mark Henderson, Network Rail senior community engagement manager, said: “Trespassing on the railway can result in life-changing or even fatal injuries.

“We work closely with the British Transport Police to educate young people about the dangers on the railway and would urge the public to keep well off the tracks.”