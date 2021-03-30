Man charged after more than £40,000 of drugs found

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been arrested after being caught with more than £40,000 of drugs.

The 40-year-old man was arrested after police searched a house in Lanark and recovered drugs believed to be Diamorphine with a street value of £44,000.

He is due to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Graham McAdam said: “Drugs have no place in our communities and we work every day to target those involved in drugs supply, to gather intelligence and target offenders.

“Anyone with information regarding drugs in their local area should contact their local police office through 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.