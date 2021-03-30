Nicola Sturgeon plans virtual tour of Scotland as part of SNP election campaign

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon is to carry out a virtual tour of Scotland as she bids to win a fourth term in power for the SNP.

While the election campaign would usually see politicians travel the country speaking to voters, the First Minister said the coronavirus pandemic meant she would instead be “staying home”.

A national virtual tour is planned, with a series of digital town hall meetings across Scotland.

Details were announced as Ms Sturgeon prepared to unveil a new poster to mark the official launch of the SNP election campaign for the May 6 Holyrood election.

But as well as campaigning on policy commitments, such as providing a laptop or tablet for every schoolchild in Scotland, the SNP will also highlight the “experienced leadership” provided by Ms Sturgeon, who has been First Minister since 2014.

She will say: “In this election the SNP’s offer is this, experienced leadership and serious government to lead Scotland through the pandemic.”

The SNP leader will promise a “transformational policy programme to kick-start the recovery with the NHS, jobs and an economy that works for everyone at its core”.

She will also stress that when the coronavirus crisis is over Scots must have “the right to decide whether to become an independent country and take our future into our own hands”.

Speaking about the election campaign, which is taking place during the pandemic, the First Minister will tell people: “In normal times, I’d be criss-crossing the country on the election trail.

“For the time being, just like all of you, I’m staying home.

“And so, over the coming weeks, I will be touring Scotland virtually to meet people online.

“We’ll be holding a series of digital town hall meetings, from Stranraer to Shetland.”