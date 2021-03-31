Man charged over incidents involving young girls

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been charged in connection with causing fear and alarm to three young girls in Kilsyth, North Lanarkshire.

Police said the 36-year-old has been charged after incidents which took place over a three-day period earlier this month.

The first incident happened on Wednesday March 17 in Burngreen and involved two 10-year-old girls, while the second occurred on Friday March 19 in Stirling Road and involved an 11-year-old girl.

Police said a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Wednesday.