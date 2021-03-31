Police investigating after naked man interrupts online community council meeting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are investigating after an online Highland community council meeting was interrupted by a naked man.

Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council met virtually on Monday night to discuss plans for 800 new homes on Fairways golf course near Inverness.

Police said they were told a naked man appeared on screen during the meeting, which was open to the public.

A police spokesman said: “Officers have been made aware of the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”