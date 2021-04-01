Labour and Lib Dems reject Tory leader’s private attempts to form alliance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The leaders of Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats have rejected private attempts to form an alliance with the Tories, Douglas Ross has said.

The Conservative leader has repeatedly made public attempts to link-up with his counterparts Anas Sarwar and Willie Rennie in a bid to stop the SNP claiming a majority in May’s election.

But he has also been rebuffed in private, after suggesting the parties sign up to three pledges ahead of the poll.

He asked both leaders to publicly say they will not support another independence referendum, they will not work with another party that supports a second referendum, and promise to work with pro-UK parties in Holyrood to “force out” the SNP if the numbers allow.

Mr Ross said: “I’ve tried. I set out a very clear set of three commitments that we could all sign up to and Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats refused to do that – they turned down my offer.

“I agree with Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats and other parties that we need to focus on our recovery, we need to focus on the NHS during this health crisis.”

He also said he was open to potentially standing down candidates in marginal seats in an attempt to shore up the pro-union vote, but such a move is now “off the table” after Wednesday’s candidate deadline passed.

He added: “The Alba Party were launched on Friday and I can see that as a real threat in this election, that it becomes dominated yet again by another independence referendum.

“I want to stop that SNP majority, I felt we could have done it by working together, Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats don’t see that as being as big a threat as I do, but therefore then there is only one way to stop that from happening and it’s the same way we did it in 2016 – which is by voting for the Scottish Conservatives as the strongest party right up and down the country to stop the SNP and stop their desire for an independence referendum.”

Mr Ross also announced his party’s funding plans for the NHS (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Ross also announced his party would put into law an “NHS escalator”, which would ensure health funding rises by the same level as Barnett consequentials or 2% above inflation – whichever is highest.

He said: “Our plans would see the annual health budget rise by approximately £2 billion and give NHS boards the long-term security to protect local services in the future.

“The biggest threat to Scotland’s NHS is the SNP’s plan to break up the country, which would put funding for all our essential public services at risk.

“We can only rebuild Scotland, fully support our NHS and protect public services by focusing 100% on recovery, not another referendum.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said: “Douglas Ross has not spoken to Willie Rennie once since he was appointed leader.

“The fact that he is making up such a story shows that he is not capable of bringing people together.

“Shouting through a megaphone on TV doesn’t count.”