Nightlife industry in plea over reopening as it warns ‘enough is enough’

The nightlife industry has urged the Scottish Government to set out a clear path to reopening.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) Scotland Commission, which represents the businesses, employees, freelancers and supply chains that make up the night-time economy across Scotland, has sent an open letter to ministers asking for more support and a roadmap out of lockdown.

The association warns that without urgent action, the sector faces “Armageddon”, and added: “The Scottish Government is condemning thousands of businesses in our sector, most of them SMEs carefully nurtured over years, to bankruptcy with all the human, economic, cultural and social consequences that entails.”

Its chair Michael Grieve said: “Enough is enough. Our sector is drowning in a sea of debt as rent and other costs keep being incurred.

“There is despair that not only don’t we have a roadmap to reopening, but we have a cliff-edge at the end of April when what little financial support there is comes to an end and the restrictions carry on.

“We need more financial help and we need it to continue until we can fully reopen. The nature of our businesses means that we can’t operate sustainably with any form of social distancing and restrictions.

“We take no pleasure in setting that out. But it’s a commercial and economic reality that has to be faced.”

Michael Kill, chief executive of the NTIA, added: “At least in other parts of the UK we have a glimmer of hope in the form of a clearly set out roadmap.

“I urge the Scottish Government to review their treatment of large parts of our sector.

“It is simply unconscionably unfair to let night-time businesses fail in the form of a long slow decline into debt and bankruptcy when they are not to blame in any way and have consistently tried to work constructively with the Scottish Government.”