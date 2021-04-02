Man, 20, charged in connection with Blantyre murder

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged in connection with a murder in South Lanarkshire.

A 33-year-old man was killed in Camelon Crescent, Blantyre, on Wednesday.

Police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged, and is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Frank Travers, from the major investigations team, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and there will be a continued police presence in the area while our enquiries continue.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and assistance. This appears to have been an isolated incident and anyone with concerns is asked to get in touch with officers.”