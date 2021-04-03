Almost 400 new Covid cases recorded as Scots urged to ‘stay local’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded 397 more coronavirus cases but no new deaths of Covid-19 patients, the latest figures show.

It comes as the country enters its first weekend since the stay-at-home order was lifted, with Scots now encouraged to “stay local”.

The case figures published by the Scottish Government on Saturday indicate the daily test positivity rate is 2.1%, up slightly from 2.0% on Friday.

A total of 2,535,889 people have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 434,941 have received their second.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith has previously warned that large gatherings over the Easter weekend could reverse recent progress in suppressing the virus.

On Thursday, he said: “We can see by looking at Europe and other parts of the world how fragile our own position is.

“It remains imperative that we abide by the rules, we stay local and we look after each other.”

Travel out-with council areas is still largely prohibited, while outdoor meetings between adults are limited to four people from two households.

Saturday’s figures mean the death toll under the daily measurement – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,614.

The Scottish Government is only publishing updates on certain data during the Easter break and the remaining daily statistics – such as hospital and intensive care figures – will be updated on Tuesday.