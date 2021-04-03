Family of murdered man tell of devastation at loss

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The family of a murder victim have said they are devastated at their loss.

Richard Marshall, 33, was killed in a flat in Camelon Crescent, Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on Wednesday.

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death and was due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Saturday.

Update – man who died in Blantyre disturbance named We can confirm that the man who died in Camelon Cres, Blantyre, on Wed 31/3/21 is Richard Marshall, 33, from the town.A man, 20, was due in court today, 03/04/21, in connection with his murder. More: https://t.co/ilBOUVyPe7 pic.twitter.com/FnRc6k2vZr — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) April 3, 2021

In a statement issued as police named the victim, Mr Marshall’s family said: “We are completely devastated by the loss of Richard, who was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and good friend.

“He will be cherished in our hearts forever.”

Detective Inspector Frank Travers, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Richard’s family at this very difficult time and we are providing them with support.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses and information.

“Anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who can help our investigation is asked to please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 2154 of March 31, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”