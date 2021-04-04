Two-year-old boy who died in Dumfries crash named

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car in Dumfries has been named.

Alex Radan was struck by a Honda Civic in Charnwood Place on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called at around 6.50pm and he was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Sergeant Bob McNay, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Once again, I’d like to send our most sincere condolences to Alex’s family and our thoughts remain with them and all those directly affected by this tragic event.

“The investigation into this crash remains ongoing and we are asking for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the events to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV overlooking the Charnwood Place area to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our inquiries.

“If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 3597 of April 2.”