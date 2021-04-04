Man arrested after 53-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 53-year-old woman has died after a crash in South Lanarkshire.

The motorcyclist died at the scene after a crash with a black BMW on the A706 near the village of Forth on Saturday at 4.30pm.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision and released to allow further investigation.

Police Scotland has asked for witnesses to come forward to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Constable Gemma Blackadder said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

“We are aware that there were a number of people at the scene of the crash, so if you did witness anything and have yet to speak to police, please call 101, quoting incident 2695 of April 3.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have potential dashcam footage or CCTV, which could assist our inquiries.”