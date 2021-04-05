Wednesday, April 7th 2021 Show Links
Man in court charged with Blantyre murder

by Press Association
April 5, 2021, 12:02 pm
Shane Young appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court (Danny Lawson/PA)
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man in South Lanarkshire.

Richard Marshall, 33, was found dead in a flat in Camelon Crescent, Blantyre, on Wednesday.

Richard Marshall
Shane Young, 20, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Saturday charged with murdering Mr Marshall.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court date.

Mr Marshall’s family said they are “completely devastated” by his death, describing him as a “much-loved son, brother, uncle and good friend”.

