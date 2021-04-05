Teenager becomes second person charged after man dies in Aberdeen flat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A teenager is the second person to be charged over the death of a man who was found injured in an Aberdeen flat.

Scott Hector was discovered at property in Marischal Court at around 7am on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, police said an 18-year-old man had been charged in connection with the death.

A 17-year-old boy has now also been charged with both due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Man’s identity confirmed following death in Aberdeen We can confirm the man who died at a property in Marischal Court on Friday was Scott Hector, 20. A man, aged 18, has been charged in connection with his murder and is due in court on 06/04/21 More: https://t.co/cTj2yAjrkZ pic.twitter.com/7us7YCII4q — Aberdeen City Police (@AberdeenCPolice) April 3, 2021

Mr Hector’s family previously said in a statement: “Scott was a dearly beloved son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many.

“We are all heartbroken by our loss and Scott will be sorely missed by all.

“Scott was an outgoing, happy person who enjoyed life to the full. He had a love for football and enjoyed gaming on his PlayStation.

“We have been totally shocked by the recent events and will never understand why this has happened to Scott.

“We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”