Pigeon shot through beak with nail gun

A pigeon had to be put down after it was shot through the beak with a nail gun.

The Scottish SPCA has launched an investigation after the bird was found with a six-inch nail through its beak in Glasgow.

A member of the public called the animal welfare charity after finding the injured pigeon in a garden on Thane Road at around 3.20pm on Monday.

The charity said the bird could not be saved and was put down to end its suffering.

Scottish SPCA senior animal rescue officer Paula Vallance said: “The nail had gone right through the pigeon’s beak and out the other side of the bird’s head.

“The only way this could have happened would be for someone to shoot the pigeon with a nail gun.

“This is a horrific incident that would have left the bird in a considerable amount of pain and distress.

“Sadly, the injuries were so severe that the decision was made to put the bird to sleep and end its suffering.

“If anyone has any information on this incident, we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”