Death of woman found in flat suspicious, say police

The death of a woman whose body was found in a flat in Glasgow is being treated as suspicious by police.
Officers were called to an address in Cumlodden Drive in the Maryhill area of the city at around 5.25pm on Tuesday and found the body of a 54-year-old woman inside.
Police Scotland said a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of her death.
A police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are continuing. A police presence remains in the area.”
