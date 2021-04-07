Five further coronavirus deaths in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded a further five coronavirus deaths and 289 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

That brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,619.

The daily test positivity rate was 1.5%, down from 2% on Tuesday, the figures published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday show.

We are the first Health Board in Scotland to roll-out the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Thanks to our vaccinators for their amazing work so far, and to members of the public who have rolled up their sleeves. We look forward to welcoming you to our vaccination centres!#NHSGGC pic.twitter.com/gem7btWAeL — NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (@NHSGGC) April 7, 2021

It comes as NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) became Scotland’s first health board to roll out the Moderna vaccine at The SSE Hydro on Wednesday.

Unpaid carer Elle Taylor, from Ammanford, was the first person in the UK to receive the jab at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, people under the age of 30 will be offered alternatives to the AstraZeneca vaccine after the UK medicines regulator said there was a possible link between the jab and “extremely rare” blood clots.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nicola Steedman said: “Following the statements by the MHRA and the JCVI we want to stress that the evidence shows that, overall, the benefits of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks and it continues to be a safe and effective vaccine.

“However, the Scottish Government will follow the JCVI recommendation to offer alternative vaccines to adults under 30 without underlying health conditions.

“We have two other vaccines which have been authorised by the MHRA currently in use – Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna – and others should become available in the future.

“We continue to urge anyone offered a vaccination to take up their appointment. Everyone who has received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should receive their second dose as this gives greater and longer lasting protection against the virus.

“This is with the exception of the very few individuals who have had a blood clot with low platelet counts after their first injection, or an allergic reaction.

“We are currently considering whether there may be any implications for the timescales for our national vaccination programme but at this stage we remain on track to offer first injections to all adults by the end of July.”

1,846,486 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 289 to 220,782 Sadly 5 more patients who tested positive have died (7,619 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/GGW1QNAeko — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 7, 2021

There are 192 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Scotland, down four in 24 hours.

Of these, 21 are in intensive care, which is no change on the previous day.

A total of 2,593,932 people have received a first dose of Covid vaccine and 479,239 have received their second.