All pupils should receive free meals over summer, says Sarwar

All pupils should benefit from free meals during the summer holidays through catch-up clubs, Scottish Labour says.

Party leader Anas Sarwar said up to 700,000 children would benefit from free meals as they would be open to both primary and secondary school pupils.

The SNP has already promised to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all primary children throughout the year if re-elected in May.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar promoted the policy alongside six-year-old Antonia Madden during a visit to Bellshill Academy in North Lanarkshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Labour says its proposal would tackle “holiday hunger”, while giving older pupils the same opportunities as their younger counterparts to access support to recover from the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Labour said its policy of extending free meal entitlement to high school pupils would cost around £4.5 million a year, with take-up expected to be roughly 10% of pupils.

Mr Sarwar said: “This pandemic has thrown the existing inequalities in our society into sharp relief.

“Around a quarter of children in Scotland live in relative poverty – that is a scandal.

“And we know that while many children continue to enjoy daily nutritional meals throughout the summer, many are left to go hungry.

“By introducing summer meal clubs for all of Scotland’s school pupils, Scottish Labour will put the fight against child poverty and holiday hunger at the heart of our national recovery plan.

“We cannot, and we must not, return to the old inequalities after this pandemic.

“This ambitious policy can ensure that no child goes hungry over the summer holidays.”

An SNP spokeswoman said: “Our budget agreement this year included a commitment to enable the provision of free school meal holiday support to all children and young people who are currently eligible for free school meals on the basis of low income this summer, as part of a £50 million investment.

“In office, the SNP has repeatedly expanded the scope of free school meals provision in Scotland – even when Labour were voting against it.

“We’ve already set out ambitious plans – if re-elected – to roll out year-round provision of breakfast and lunch to every primary school pupil, ending the holiday gap that left too many children hungry.”