Glasgow Life announces opening dates of more than 90 venues after lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Glasgow Life has announced the opening dates of more than 90 of its venues, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease.

Venues including Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Riverside Museum and the Emirates Arena will reopen on Monday April 26.

The Mitchell Library will welcome people again the following day, with other sites such as Hillhead Library, Linn Park Adventure Playground and Glasgow BMX Centre following suit in the subsequent weeks.

Visitor numbers will be restricted due to social distancing required indoors, but a number of libraries and outdoor sports venues have already reopened in line with Scottish Government guidance.

Eleven venues operated by Glasgow Life will continue to be used by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde as part of the nationwide Covid-19 testing and vaccination programme including the Riverside Museum car park.

Dr Bridget McConnell, Glasgow Life chief executive, said: “As one of Scotland’s largest charities, Glasgow Life is at the heart of Glasgow’s communities.

“We deliver some of the city’s most used and most valued services, and we care passionately about what we do.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact, but with the easing of Scottish Government restrictions from the end of April, people will once again be able to access many of the Glasgow Life services they enjoy and rely on.

“Visits will look a little different as we ensure that facilities are safe for everyone.

“We look forward to welcoming people back into our city’s museums, libraries and sports facilities in the weeks and months ahead.”

More information on venue reopening can be found at www.glasgowlife.org.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-latest-information.