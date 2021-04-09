Scotland should step up to global stage ahead of independence, say Greens

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Proposals for Scotland to play a bigger role in international affairs ahead of achieving independence have been set out by the Greens.

The party’s manifesto will propose that Scotland should seek associate membership of both the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nordic Council, and also apply for observer status at the Arctic Council.

The Scottish Greens point out that both the Nordic Council and WHO include associate members, who are not fully independent countries, such as the Faroe Islands and Puerto Rico.

This, they argue, shows Scotland does not need to wait until after independence to become more involved in world affairs.

Green external affairs spokesman Ross Greer said: “This past year has reminded us all that the greatest challenges facing our world have no respect for borders.

“Recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and tackling the climate emergency will require meaningful international co-operation. Scotland can play a much greater role in that now.

“There’s no need to wait for independence before we take our place on the international stage.

“As a devolved Parliament with significant powers we should take every opportunity to work with our friends and neighbours on global and regional issues, not least because the experience will stand us in good stead for that day soon when we achieve our independence.

“Greens believe in an outward looking Scotland, one that seeks to build its influence by working in partnership with other countries. Playing an active role in international bodies such as the WHO and Nordic Council is the logical next step towards that.”