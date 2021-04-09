Ex-Green launches bid for Highland and Islands seat as independent

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Scottish Greens MSP Andy Wightman has launched his Holyrood campaign as an independent.

Mr Wightman left the Greens earlier this year over what he described as a lack of debate around trans rights and their impact on women.

Long regarded as one of the most respected and analytical MSPs in Holyrood, Mr Wightman claims to need just 15,000 votes to win a seat on the Highlands and Islands list.

He won a seat on the Lothian list in the 2016 contest.

Campaign Website Launched. This campaign will be a digital & grassroots campaign relying on you to share online and spread the word to friends, family & work colleagues. Please consider pledging your vote and do share widely. Thank you. #VoteAndy https://t.co/fW7MQyAXoD pic.twitter.com/Y4Tw0MhuS5 — Andy Wightman (@andywightman) April 9, 2021

During his time in Parliament, Mr Wightman’s member’s Bill, the European Charter of Self Government (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill, was successfully passed.

On his website, Mr Wightman said: “First and foremost, I am not a career politician. I am standing in this election to provide you, the voters of the Highlands and Islands, with a choice.

“A choice to vote for an independent candidate – one who has experience as an MSP, has a track record in delivering change, has integrity and will work to represent your interests in the Scottish Parliament.

“The Scottish Parliament needs more MSPs with an independent mind, unconstrained by the party machine but with a set of values rooted in effective representation, responsible law-making and determined scrutiny of the government of the day.”

The MSP also described Scotland as the “most centralised country in Europe”, and pledged to campaign for more powers to be given to local communities, as well as supporting Scotland’s right to hold a referendum on independence “at a time of their choosing”.