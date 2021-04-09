Family hail ‘amazing’ mother killed in motorbike crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of a woman killed in a motorcycle crash have said the “amazing” mother died doing what she loved most.

Yvonne Motherwell, 53, was riding a black Suzuki motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a black BMW car near Wilsontown in South Lanarkshire on Saturday afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash, which happened at around 4.30pm.

Her family said they take comfort in the fact her last moments were spent on her bike.

Police said a 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the crash has been released pending further inquiries.

Her family paid tribute to the 53-year-old, who was from the Lanark area, in a statement issued through police.

They said: “Our mum was so amazing, brave and strong and we are so very proud. Always smiling or laughing, she made life so effortless and fun, and could always make the best out of any situation.

“We take great comfort knowing your last moments were spent on your bike with the sunshine on your face, and with your best friend behind you.

“We know that you wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. You died doing something you loved the most and will continue to do so wherever you may be.

“Growing up is for old people and we are glad you never had to. Rest in peace Mum, we love you always.”

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2695 of April 3.

Police Scotland said it is thought Ms Motherwell’s friend was on a separate bike not involved in the collision.