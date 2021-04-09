Six more coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Six more coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Scottish Government figures published on Friday also confirm 285 new cases of Covid-19 and a test positivity rate of 1.6% – which is well below the 5% figure cited by the World Health Organisation as suggesting the pandemic is under control.

While the death toll now stands at 7,626 under the daily measure, figures from the National Records of Scotland, which record probable and suspected cases of the virus, suggest the number of fatalities is now more than 10,000.

1,853,471 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 285 to 221,431 Sadly 6 more patients who tested positive have died (7,626 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/yjV8caRmCG — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 9, 2021

A total of 20 people are currently in intensive care with recently confirmed coronavirus and 168 people are in hospital – though these statistics use NHS Lanarkshire figures from the previous day due to data submission issues.

Of the new cases, 90 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 41 in Lanarkshire and 36 in Lothian.

As of Friday morning, 2,625,577 people had received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 524,812 had received their second.