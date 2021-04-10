Sunday, April 11th 2021 Show Links
Police seize drugs worth £500,000 in Lanarkshire raid

by Press Association
April 10, 2021, 3:45 pm
Police seized around one million tablets at the property (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police seized drugs worth an estimated £500,000 in a raid on a property in South Lanarkshire.

Officers discovered around one million Etizolam tablets when searching a property at Valley Court, Hamilton, at about 11am on Tuesday.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the operation.

Detective Sergeant Gary Crossan said: “This was a significant recovery that has kept a large quantity of drugs off our streets.”

