Emergency services called to Outlander beauty spot to report of person falling

The emergency services have been called to a beauty spot made famous by the TV series Outlander after a report of a person having fallen.

Roads have been closed on the approach to Finnich Glen near Loch Lomond as police, the fire service, ambulance and a mountain rescue team deal with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of concern for a person who had fallen at Finnich Glen, Stirling, around 1.10pm on Sunday, 11 April, 2021.

“Officers are in attendance alongside a mountain rescue team, the fire service and ambulance service.

“The public are asked avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.”

❗️NEW⌚️14.35 Emergency services are responding to an incident near The Devil's Pulpit. Road closures are in place at B834 and A809 – please avoid the area if you can.@lomondtrossachs pic.twitter.com/ClNDKpiZo3 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 11, 2021

Traffic Scotland said roads closures are in place on the B834 and A809 with motorists asked to avoid the area.

It is estimated around 70,000 people a year visit the glen, known for its 70ft gorge and the Devil’s Pulpit rock.

The site is set for a £2.7million revamp, including a new visitor centre, car park, path network and bridges.