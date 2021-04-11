Man robbed of bike at knifepoint by masked gang

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man was robbed of his bike at knifepoint by a gang of masked men.

The 42-year-old was riding his black Specialised Stumpjumper mountain bike along the canal path in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, when the attack happened on Saturday evening.

Three men blocked the path near to Balmuildy Road at around 8pm and one pulled a knife and threatened the victim, demanding his bike.

Police Scotland said the suspects, who spoke with local accents and were wearing dark hooded tops with scarves covering their faces, then made off with the bike towards Possil Marsh.

Detective Constable Mark Milroy said: “Thankfully the victim was not hurt during the robbery, but it was still a very distressing experience, and it is vital we trace the despicable individuals responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who was on the canal path around 8pm on Saturday night, and witnessed what happened or noticed three men in possession of a mountain bike, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0864 of Sunday April 11 2021.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”