Cyclist dead after crash with van in Dumfries

A cyclist has died after a crash with a van in Dumfries.

The incident happened at around 1.05pm on Sunday on the A710 near Southwick.

A white Peugeot van travelling westwards was involved in a crash with a cyclist riding a black Trek bicycle heading east at Southwick Bridge.

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash on on the A710 near Southwick, Dumfries around 1.05pm on Sunday, 11 April, 2021.https://t.co/OgRRoQ22bH — DumfriesGPolice (@DumfriesGPolice) April 12, 2021

Emergency services attended and 44-year-old Helen Renton from Dumfries was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin has been informed.

Sergeant Leigh McCulloch from Police Scotland’s road policing unit based in Lockerbie said: “Tragically as a result of this crash the cyclist has lost her life and our thoughts at this time are with her family and friends.

“Several people stopped to help at the scene and our inquiries continue to establish what happened.

“I’d ask anyone who saw the crash to get in touch with officers as a priority to help our investigation.

“I’d ask anyone who was recording with dashcam on the A710 who may have captured either the van or bicycle prior to the crash, to check their systems and provide officers with any relevant footage as soon as possible.”

The driver and passenger from the van were both uninjured.

The road was closed for approximately nine hours for collision investigations at the scene.