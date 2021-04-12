SNP to promise more help with cost of school day for poorer Scots

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The SNP is pledging to scrap charges for practical lessons in schools, and help for poorer children with the cost of class trips.

Education Secretary John Swinney will also promise if the SNP is re-elected to power next month it will increase the grant disadvantaged families get to help with the cost of buying uniforms.

Mr Swinney will say the SNP is “absolutely committed to tearing down the barriers to education that still exist, and ensuring all children can get the best start in life”.

At the moment charges can be imposed in subjects such as art and design, music, home economics, hospitality and technology, with pupils either being expected to pay a fee for materials or to provide their own.

Education Secretary John Swinney will set out more policies aimed at helping poorer families cope with the costs of school. (SNP/PA)

As well as abolishing these, a future SNP government would exempt youngsters from less well-off families from the costs of school trips, while grants for uniforms would be increased from the current £100 minimum to £120 for primary school and £150 for secondary school.

The payments will be linked to inflation, and reviewed, to ensure they meet the costs faced by families.

The policy commitments come ahead of the party unveiling its manifesto for the May 6 Scottish Parliament election.

The SNP has already pledged to help youngsters with free school breakfasts and lunches in primary school, and by providing every pupil with a laptop or tablet to help with their learning.

Mr Swinney will say the party wants to make “Scotland the best place in the world to grow up for every child”.

He will say: “That’s why the SNP has invested enormously in early years, from the Baby Box to the transformational increase in childcare provision seen in recent years.

“It’s why we’re extending free school meals to ensure that no child is forced to try and learn while hungry.

“And it’s why we are going to give every pupil the device they need – so they can learn in the modern world.

“We know that some families are sacrificing essentials like heating, food and rent payments so that their children can participate fully at school. This is simply unacceptable.

“If re-elected, charges for practical subjects in school will be abolished, poorer families will be exempt from the cost of school trips and the value of uniform grants will be increased.

“The pandemic has been tough for everyone, but particularly so for the younger generations – and by reducing the cost of the school day, we will make a real difference in the lives of children from low-income families.”