Greens outline plans for peace centre in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Greens have outlined plans to establish a Scottish Centre for Peace as part of their Holyrood election manifesto.

The party said the new centre would be based on similar facilities in other countries, such as Norway

It could carry out research into peaceful conflict resolution, as well as hosting international summits, talks and mediations – including peace talks.

The Scottish Greens believe such a centre could help contribute to building “sustainable, lasting peace in conflict zones throughout the world”.

Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater said: “Armed conflict affects hundreds of millions of people across the world every day.

“Scotland may be far from the frontlines but we can, and must, contribute to solutions and play our part in creating lasting global peace.

“With a strong reputation for internationalism, Scotland is perfectly placed to establish a Centre for Peace, modelled on the success of similar programmes such as those run by our neighbours in Norway.”

The move comes ahead of the global Cop26 climate change summit, which is taking place in Glasgow later this year.

Ms Slater said this was “set to be one of the most important meetings in human history”.

She added: “The Scottish Greens want to build a meaningful legacy from that moment and establish Scotland as a peaceful, progressive part of the international community.

“Whilst that will of course be so much easier to do with independence, the establishment of a peace centre is a first step we can and should be taking now.”