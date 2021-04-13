Firefighters warn of ‘extreme risk’ of wildfires across Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The fire service has warned of an “extreme risk” of wildfires across stretches of Scotland over the coming days.

Alerts are in place across north east, east, and central Scotland until Saturday, while a wildfire warning also covers western Scotland from Thursday to Saturday, said the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Firefighters have warned people in rural environments to be careful with naked flames near dry vegetation.

Wildfires can burn for days devastating large areas of land, harming wildlife and threatening villages and towns.

A wildfire on the Kilpatrick Hills, West Dunbartonshire, last year (Police Scotland/PA)

SFRS Area commander, Bruce Farquharson, said people needed to exercise “extreme caution”.

He said: “Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.”

In February, fire crews tackled two large wildfires in the Western Isles, on the Isle of Benbecula and the Isle of Harris, following a pile-up of dead, bone-dry vegetation.

Last April, a wildfire in the Kilpatrick Hills, West Dunbartonshire, took crews hours to extinguish.