Man arrested after seizure of drugs at Glasgow Queen Street station

A man has been arrested after drugs were seized at Glasgow Queen Street station.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the recovery – worth £4,500 – was made on Monday and the 47-year-old was held in connection with the incident.

He was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

BTP Detective Sergeant David Ferguson said “This result shows how we have been working to actively reduce the supply and possession of drugs on the railway network.

“We are committed to disrupting this activity which is having a negative impact on communities throughout Scotland.”