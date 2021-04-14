Wednesday, April 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Man found dead after Inverness flat fire

by Press Association
April 14, 2021, 12:06 pm
Three fire engines were sent to the scene in the early hours of Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Three fire engines were sent to the scene in the early hours of Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

A man has died in a fire in Inverness.

Firefighters were called to the flat in the city’s Queensgate at 2.26am on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said the body of a 57-year-old man was later found inside.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.50am, officers were called to reports of a fire within a property on Queensgate, Inverness.

“The emergency services attended and the body of a 57-year-old man was found within the property.”

Derek Wilson, the fire service’s local senior officer for the Highland area, said three fire engines were sent to the scene.

He said: “Sadly, a man passed away and our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.

“A joint investigation alongside Police Scotland colleagues is ongoing.”

More from the Press and Journal