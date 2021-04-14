Easing of lockdown should be accelerated, says Ross

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon should ease more coronavirus restrictions ahead of schedule, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

Party leader Douglas Ross said he welcomed the decision by the First Minister to accelerate the easing of some rules, but he said gyms and hospitality need to open earlier.

Ms Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that some travel restrictions will be eased from Friday due to prevalence of the virus decreasing.

More people will also be able to meet up outdoors, with the limit increasing to six adults from six households.

Mr Ross repeated his call for a faster end to restrictions on the indoor openings of pubs, restaurants and cinemas.

Some of these are due to end on May 17 but the Tories want this date brought forward to April 26.

Douglas Ross said the public health data shows ‘we should go further, faster’ (PA)

He said: “The UK vaccine scheme is starting to provide us with a path out of this health crisis.

“We need to remain cautious – but we also have to recognise the brutal impact that restrictions are having on mental health, physical health and family finances.

“We have to lift restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so, while remaining cautious and playing our part to suppress the virus.

“Nicola Sturgeon yesterday accepted our case for a faster lifting of restrictions.

“We now need to see action to get gyms and our hospitality businesses safely opened earlier.

“The encouraging public health data is clear that we should go further, faster.

“Three weeks earlier might not seem like a long time but for a business waiting on grants from the SNP, with no cash coming in, it’s an age.

“Jobs are on the line and more businesses are going under every day. We must start rebuilding Scotland now and focus all our efforts on protecting jobs and our economic recovery.”