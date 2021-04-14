Active travel and ‘just transition’ among SNP’s environment proposals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Decreasing car travel by 20% in the next 10 years and creating a ministerial post to ensure a “just transition” have been put at the forefront of the SNP’s environmental proposals.

School children who cannot afford a bike will be given one for free if the SNP are re-elected, while others will receive loans and grants to buy and maintain bikes, the party’s candidate for Clydesdale Mairi McAllan has said.

She also said the party will aim to ensure 10% of the annual capital budget for transport is spent on active travel by the end of the parliamentary term.

She said: “To encourage more people to get on their bikes, we’ll provide free bikes to every school child who couldn’t otherwise afford one and for everyone else we’ll make sure they have access to loans or grants so that they can buy and maintain their own bike.”

🌍 Watch @MairiMcAllan outline how we’re building a greener Scotland. 🚃 A greener, publicly-owned railway🚌 Free bus travel for under-22s🚲 Free bikes to every school child who can’t afford one. 🗳 Make it #BothVotesSNP on May 6.https://t.co/USJudy7Mf2 — The SNP (@theSNP) April 14, 2021

The SNP candidate also said the transition away from fossil fuels should ensure the spike in unemployment which occurred during the decline of the domestic coal and steel industries in the 1980s and 1990s does not happen again.

“Over the next five years, we will invest £100 million in our green jobs fund, investing alongside business organisations to support new and increased opportunities for green job opportunities,” she said.

“In doing so, we’re determined to learn the lessons of the past.

“Communities across Scotland were left scarred by the move away from coal and steel during the de-industrialisation of the 80s and 90s.

“We can’t let that happen again. That’s why a just transition isn’t just an aspiration, it will be absolutely central to everything we do and we will appoint a dedicated minister of just transition to drive this agenda forward.”