Woman, 84, arrested after teenager injured in crash

A pensioner has been arrested in connection with a road crash which left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured.

The teenager was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment following the incident on Monday April 5 in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Police Scotland can confirm that an 84-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run involving a child pedestrian in Bothwell.

“The incident happened around 2.30pm on Monday, 5 April, near to Co-op on Main Street.

“A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”